US Democratic Senators Angela Alsobrooks and Ron Wyden have appealed to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with a request for measures to reduce the risks of prediction markets related to clinical drug trials and drug approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CNBC reports.

In a letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the senators said that the ability to bet on the success of clinical research and drugs could undermine the scientific process, create improper incentives for researchers, harm trial participants, and have dangerous medical consequences.

Concerns about patients and insiders

Alsobrooks and Wyden also cited concerns from medical professionals that such markets could influence patients’ decisions about participating in clinical trials. Separately, they pointed to potential insider trading risks involving researchers and regulators who may have access to nonpublic information.

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The senators asked HHS to provide internal communications regarding agency employees’ participation in prediction markets related to matters within the department’s jurisdiction. They also requested HHS correspondence with prediction market platforms, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates such contracts, as well as internal assessments of the potential impact of these markets.

Platforms’ position

Contracts related to clinical trials and FDA regulatory decisions are offered by Kalshi and Polymarket. At the same time, the relevant Polymarket markets are available only on the company’s international platform, which is not regulated in the United States.

Kalshi, which launched such markets in July, said it had safeguards in place to limit risks. The company said it would offer contracts only on late-stage trials, list them after participant enrollment has been completed, and use employee-screening technology for traders in these markets.

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