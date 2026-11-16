The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) warned about scam messages sent in the name of former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, asking recipients to transfer NT$1 million. As Taipei Times reports, the CIB confirmed that the messages were distributed through Apple’s iMessage service.

Demand for money and promise of a reward

In the message, the fake Huang claimed that the US government had allegedly set him up and said he urgently needed money to expose the conspiracy. According to the bureau, the perpetrator promised to name a future Nvidia GeForce RTX 6090 graphics card after the recipient when he supposedly returned to run the company.

The CIB said it had not yet received information about people who had fallen victim to the scheme. It also suggested that the mailing was likely an attempted scam disguised as a parody meme.

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How to avoid becoming a target for scammers

The bureau noted that scam groups often use the names of celebrities and sensational stories in mass mailings. The scheme was described as an updated version of the so-called military romance scam: a perpetrator may pose as a servicemember in a combat zone in the Middle East and ask for money to escape or leave.

The CIB warned people not to respond to messages from unknown numbers or follow links in them. Scammers may mark the numbers of those who reply as active and use them for further fraud attempts or phishing. Suspicious messages should be blocked and reported to the anti-fraud hotline 165.

The bureau emphasized that a request from the head of an international corporation for an ordinary person to transfer money, or an urgent demand for funds to resolve a supposedly complicated situation, are signs of fraud. Citizens were also urged to be cautious about exaggerated or false promises of profit, including high investment returns.

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