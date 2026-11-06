In Poland, the investigation into the circumstances of Krzysztof Kononowicz’s death will continue at least until the end of 2026. Interia, citing Radio Zet, reports that prosecutors are checking whether the people caring for the deceased knew about his health condition and whether they could have exposed him to the risk of losing his life or suffering serious harm to his health.

Questioning medical staff and witnesses

A report of a possible crime based on provisions concerning so-called patostreaming was also added to the proceedings. Investigators are analyzing video materials published online and are trying to determine whether the people who cared for Kononowicz knew about his health condition and possible unlawful actions.

The court allowed doctors to be released from the obligation to maintain medical confidentiality, after which they began to be questioned as witnesses. Tomasz Jaroszewicz, a representative of the Białystok-Południe District Prosecutor’s Office, said that additional witnesses need to be questioned. In addition to medical personnel, 31 people have already been questioned in the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Politicians’ statements

Polish government plenipotentiary for equality Katarzyna Kotula told Polsat News that, in her opinion, little is happening at the Białystok prosecutor’s office in this case. At the same time, she noted that the National Prosecutor and the Prosecutor General had promised to monitor the investigation. Kotula also stated that she would not leave the case without attention.

MP Monika Rosa said that, in her opinion, Kononowicz was a victim of psychological violence and the exploitation of his helplessness and illness. She said that she had asked Minister Żurek to check whether there had been negligence or unjustified delays in the investigation. According to her, the prosecutor’s office had previously closed one proceeding in this case, while another is now ongoing.

Łukasz Wójcik, who had long drawn attention to the use of Kononowicz in online materials, filed the report of a possible crime. The indicated content includes vulgar and insulting statements, mockery of Kononowicz’s health condition, as well as the reading aloud of humiliating comments in his presence.

Read us on