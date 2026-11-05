SOCAR signs $1.65 billion deal with Comstock in the US — OilPrice

Azerbaijan’s state oil and gas company SOCAR has signed a deal in the United States with the American company Comstock to acquire stakes in gas assets in the Haynesville shale formation and an infrastructure business. The value of the deal is $1.65 billion, OilPrice reports.

Assets in Haynesville

Under the agreement, SOCAR will acquire a 20% stake in Comstock’s existing Haynesville assets and a 15% stake in Western Haynesville. The company will also receive 15% of Comstock’s majority stake in Pinnacle Gas Services, a subsidiary operating in gas infrastructure.

The deal was concluded amid widespread expectations of prolonged growth in global demand for natural gas, including in the United States. OilPrice links these expectations, among other factors, to the active construction of data centers and the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data centers and gas demand

At the same time, the publication notes that the pace of data center construction in the United States may slow after the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections. Some candidates advocated limiting the spread of data centers because of their significant energy consumption and the risk of rising electricity bills.

Despite a possible slowdown in data center construction, OilPrice believes that the outlook for natural gas demand is likely to remain resilient. The publication also notes that gas is widely regarded as an alternative to coal-fired generation for baseload electricity supply, with lower pollution and CO2 emissions.

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