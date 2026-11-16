Solana drops beta label after more than six years — CoinDesk

The Solana blockchain has dropped the mainnet beta label, which it had used since the network launched in March 2020. From now on, the network will be called Solana mainnet, while Solana 1.0 will become a shared version number for its rules, CoinDesk reports.

What changes for users

The name change itself does not make transactions faster or cheaper. Wallets, assets in SOL tokens, and applications on the network remain unchanged, and users do not need to take any action.

Solana Foundation stated that the network had been fully functional since its launch. According to the foundation, the beta label, which is typically used to mark an early version of a technology, no longer reflected the network’s actual status.

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A shared version of the rules

The Solana 1.0 number is intended to give network node operators a single way to determine which rules their software supports. Different software, including Agave and Firedancer, can be used to run Solana and has its own release numbers.

The foundation also cited recent updates, including Alpenglow. According to the foundation, this update changes the mechanism for reaching agreement among validators and makes it possible to reach transaction finality faster — the point at which the network considers an operation permanently confirmed.

According to DefiLlama, about $4.66 billion was deposited in Solana decentralized finance applications, while approximately $14 billion in stablecoins was in circulation on the network. Over the previous 24 hours, Solana decentralized exchanges processed about $1.28 billion in trades. At the time of publication, the SOL token was trading near $70, down about 3% over the day.

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