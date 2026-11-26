Platform X has introduced parental controls for users aged 13 to 17. Teen accounts will have protected mode enabled by default, restrictions on the display of sensitive content, and targeted advertising blocked, Engadget reports.

What settings parents will get

Parents or guardians will be able to see how much time a teen spends on X and set a daily limit for using the platform. They will also be able to approve new followers and limit recommendations in the “For You” feed to only accounts that the teen already follows.

Other tools include filtering specific words, managing the display of sensitive media content, and setting who can send the teen private messages. Adults will also be able to see which accounts the teen has exchanged private messages with, but will not have access to the content of the messages.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How account linking will work

To enable parental controls, an adult’s account must be linked to the teen’s profile. X said the process is initiated by a parent or guardian and completed by the teen, with both users required to give their consent. One adult will be able to manage up to five teen accounts.

The company stressed that parents and guardians will not be able to read private messages, view search or browsing history, post on behalf of the teen, or gain full access to the teen’s account. X also said that the platform is not designed or promoted as a service for children, although users can register from the age of 13 where permitted by law.

Read us on