In Texas, the first permit for a data center after the resumption of application reviews was likely received by SpaceX’s $24 billion project in Starbase. OilPrice reports, citing Politico.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality returned to normal reviews of permit applications on November 16. This happened after the state’s power grid operator, ERCOT, completed collecting data on the impact of data centers on local communities for an audit. Governor Greg Abbott linked the pause to this audit in September, although ERCOT’s reports were scheduled for December 10.

Connection queue

In August, Abbott effectively suspended new data center connections to the grid, and in September he ordered a halt to the issuance of emissions permits and other approvals for such projects. At the same time, the governor’s spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said that no permits had been approved.

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ERCOT’s queue of large consumers totals 474 gigawatts — more than five times the historic peak demand in the power system, which exceeded 90 gigawatts. Public Utility Commission Chairman Thomas Gleeson noted that a significant share of the declared load may never materialize in the state. Senate Bill 6 requires applicants to confirm control over a site, cover most of the costs of necessary grid upgrades, and agree to disconnections during emergencies.

Impact on cities and energy sector

In Abilene, Oracle told investors that as of September 10, six of the campus’s eight buildings had been completed. According to Epoch AI’s estimate, this corresponds to 618 megawatts of capacity. Oracle representatives said there would be 1,000 permanent jobs, while the Texas Tribune estimated that about 100 people would be needed to operate the campus.

According to Zillow, average rent in Abilene rose by nearly 50% over the year, to about $2,600 per month. Separately, Chevron signed a 20-year agreement with Microsoft to supply 2.67 gigawatts of gas-fired generation in Reeves County. Electricity supplies are expected to begin in 2028; the power plant will operate off-grid and will not require a connection to ERCOT.

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