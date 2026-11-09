SpaceX plans to build a gas-fired power plant and a high-performance computing complex in Starbase, Texas, United States. Initial capital investment in the project is estimated at about $24 billion, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a public hearing notice.

Tax break for the project

According to the documents, SpaceX has applied for a property tax abatement for the project. The Starbase city commission is to consider it, as well as a related economic development agreement, at a public meeting on December 9.

The $24 billion figure is an estimate of capital investment in the initial stages. Work may be carried out in phases, with the possibility of further expansion. SpaceX plans to build, own and operate the facilities itself. The project could become one of the largest private investment projects in the Rio Grande Valley.

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Power supply and gas pipeline

The company’s own power plant could allow it to avoid a years-long wait for connection to Texas’ main power grid. The notice does not specify the size and duration of the tax break, the capacity of the future power plant, or the scale of the computing complex.

SpaceX-affiliated company Lone Star Mineral Development has also filed documents for the eight-mile Starpipe gas pipeline to Starbase. It is planned to be put into operation by January 2027. The pipeline is to supply gas to a planned liquid methane production plant for Starship rockets.

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