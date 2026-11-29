SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket in the United States on November 29, carrying Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida is scheduled for 10:47 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, or 15:47 GMT, Space.com reports.

NASA is expected to broadcast the launch. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, or 15:25 GMT.

25th resupply mission

The launch is expected to begin Cygnus’s 25th ISS resupply mission for NASA. It will be the fourth flight of the Cygnus XL variant, which can carry approximately 30% more cargo than the spacecraft’s previous version.

The spacecraft was named S.S. James “Jim” A. Lovell in honor of the late NASA astronaut James Lovell, who commanded the Apollo 13 mission and flew into space three more times. It is carrying 4,990 kilograms of supplies, equipment and scientific experiments for the orbital station’s crew.

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Research and arrival at the station

The scientific equipment includes experiments aimed at improving drug delivery for the treatment of cancer and osteoarthritis, predicting the spread of cancer and therapies for muscle mass loss. They also concern improving radiation sensors and food production for long-duration space missions.

If the flight proceeds as planned, Cygnus will arrive at the ISS on December 1. NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney are expected to capture the spacecraft with the Canadarm2 robotic arm, after which it will be installed at the Earth-facing port of the Unity module.

The spacecraft is expected to remain attached to the station until May 2027. It will then be loaded with waste and sent to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

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