On November 20, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the classified USSF-317 mission for the US Space Force from Vandenberg Base in California. The liftoff took place at 8:20 p.m. local time, or 11:20 p.m. US Eastern Time. This was reported by Space.com.

First-stage landing

About eight and a half minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first stage returned and landed on SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. For the booster designated B1100, this was its 11th launch and landing.

The launch broadcast ended shortly after the first-stage landing. Therefore, the rocket's upper-stage flight to orbit was not shown live.

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Payload purpose not disclosed

The USSF-317 mission is classified, so its payload and exact purpose remain unknown. Some experts suggest that the rocket may have deployed a group of Starshield satellites into low Earth orbit. They are linked to the US Space Force's Space Based Sensing and Targeting program, which helps the military track potential targets around the world.

USSF-317 became the 121st Falcon 9 launch in 2026 and the third US Space Force mission conducted by SpaceX in November. About 70% of Falcon 9 launches this year were connected to the deployment of the Starlink satellite constellation, which includes more than 11,000 satellites.

In 2025, Falcon 9 completed 165 flights. SpaceX plans to eventually replace Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy with the fully reusable Starship rocket.

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