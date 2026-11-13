According to Rolling Stone, Brazilian singer Anitta won the first Latin Grammy of her career at a ceremony in Las Vegas, United States. Her album EQUILIBRIVM won in the category of Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album. During her performance, the artist performed a medley of the tracks “Choka Choka,” “Desgraça,” “Meia Noite,” and “Ouro.”

Anitta dedicated the award to Brazil and stressed that Latin America includes not only Spanish-speaking countries. She also noted that Brazil is part of the region.

Recognition for Daddy Yankee

One of the evening’s central performances was by Daddy Yankee, who was honored as “Person of the Year.” The performer sang, among other songs, “Ella Me Levantó,” “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó,” “Rompe,” and “Gasolina.” LL Cool J, French Montana, Diljit Dosanjh, Feid, Bizarrap, and Bad Gyal joined him on stage.

Daddy Yankee was presented with the award by Janet Jackson, which came as a surprise to those present. The musicians had previously collaborated on Jackson’s track “Made For Now,” released in 2018.

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Other ceremony results

Argentine performer Milo J, who is 20 years old, won three Latin Grammys that evening. At the ceremony, he performed with musician Gustavo Santaolalla and the Uruguayan ensemble Agárrate Catalina, presenting the songs “Solifican12” and “Gil.”

Bobby Pulido won the award for Best Tejano Album for Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo). This is his third Latin Grammy. In the category of Best Reggaeton Performance, Karol G and Feid’s song “Verano Rosa” won, but neither artist was present for the award presentation.

Rolling Stone also drew attention to technical sound problems during the television broadcast, including in the Best Contemporary Tropical Album category and during some speeches.

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