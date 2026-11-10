Singer Dua Lipa has settled a legal dispute with musician and producer Bosko Kante over the hit Levitating. The parties informed the court that they had reached an agreement in documents filed on Monday, November 9, Rolling Stone reports.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning such a lawsuit cannot be filed again. Each party will cover its own legal costs and attorneys' fees. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed; in particular, it is unknown whether it provides for monetary compensation or a songwriting credit for Kante.

Claims over remixes

Kante filed the lawsuit in 2023, alleging copyright infringement and breach of contract. He claimed that in 2019, producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached him with a request to create and perform a part using a talk box vocal modulator for Levitating.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Kante, he entered into a licensing agreement that allowed his performance to be used in the original version of the song, released on March 26, 2020. At the same time, the musician insisted that this agreement did not extend to subsequent remixes of the track, including the version featuring DaBaby.

Other cases concerning the song

Kante's attorney, Nyail Benjamin, said his client's dispute with Warner had been settled and stressed the importance of properly using, recognizing, and compensating artists' contributions to projects by major labels. Representatives of Lipa, Warner Records, and Kozmeniuk did not respond to Rolling Stone's requests for comment.

Kante's lawsuit was one of several legal disputes surrounding Levitating and the only one to end in a settlement. Earlier, a court dismissed a lawsuit by Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, as well as a lawsuit by songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer.

Read us on