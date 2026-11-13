Colombian singer Karol G performed the song Ese Hombre Es Malo from the album Tropicoqueta during the 27th Latin Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Rolling Stone, the artist took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12 in a gold charro suit with a long train.

Performance with a mariachi ensemble

During the performance, Karol G was accompanied by a large mariachi ensemble with a conductor. The musicians were dressed in white. With this performance, the singer likely paid tribute to the way she recorded the song live in Guadalajara with 57 instruments.

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Last year, Karol G told Rolling Stone that Ese Hombre Es Malo was inspired by Juan Gabriel's live album at Bellas Artes. According to her, work on the song was difficult, as she sought to make it fit the musical world surrounding her.

Karol G's seven nominations

Ese Hombre Es Malo was nominated in the Best Regional Song category. Karol G had seven nominations at the ceremony, including for the album Tropicoqueta in the Album of the Year category. Her collaboration with Marco Antonio Solís, Coleccionando Heridas, was also nominated in two major categories — Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

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