Spanish singer Rosalía performed at the 2026 Latin Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas, United States. The artist took to the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage in a gold dress, accompanied by dancers and stage smoke.

Three songs

Rosalía performed “La Rumba Del Perdón,” “La Perla,” and “Dios Es Un Stalker.” Before the final note of the last song, she congratulated the audience on the Latin Grammys ceremony and said that the evening should be dedicated to enjoyment.

As Rolling Stone reports, this is the artist’s first performance at the Latin Grammys in three years. In 2023, when the ceremony was held in Spain, she performed Rocío Jurado’s ballad “Se Nos Rompió El Amor.” The last time Rosalía performed an original song at this award ceremony was in 2022, when she sang “Despecha.”

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Nominations for Lux

This year, Rosalía received seven Latin Grammy nominations for her fourth album, Lux, including in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Song categories. The track “Memória” from the album is also nominated in the Best Portuguese Language Song category.

According to the publication, the singer used 14 languages for Lux, including Portuguese. Overall, she has won 11 Latin Grammy awards. In 2022, Rosalía became the first woman to win Album of the Year twice: for Motomami, and previously for El Mal Querer in 2019.

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