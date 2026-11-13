Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift will perform at the CMA Awards ceremony in Nashville on November 18. This will be her first performance at the show since 2013, Rolling Stone reports.

Nomination for a song for Toy Story 5

Swift is nominated in the Single of the Year category for the song I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5. This nomination is her 26th at the CMA Awards. The artist was first nominated for the award in 2007 in the Horizon Award category, now called New Artist of the Year. Since then, she has won another 11 CMA awards.

Swift last performed at the CMA Awards in 2013, when she sang the title track from the album Red. The following year, the singer released the pop album 1989. This year, she recorded the country ballad I Knew It, I Knew You for Toy Story 5.

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Other ceremony participants

The CMA Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville. Lainey Wilson will host the show. The lineup also includes Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill and Zach Top.

Two joint performances are also planned for the stage: one will be dedicated to the late Dolly Parton, while the other will honor the duo Brooks & Dunn, which will receive a lifetime achievement award this year. Rolling Stone notes that Swift will not take part in the Dolly Parton tribute, despite rumors of her possible appearance.

Last month, Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Brad Paisley introduced her at the ceremony, and the artist said that she had gained her creative foundations in Nashville.

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