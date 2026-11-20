Singer Bruno Mars announced the death of his father, Peter Gene Hernandez Sr., known as Dr. Doo-Wop. In a social media post, the artist shared family photographs, including an image in which he embraces his father in a hospital bed.

Mars wrote that he last hugged his father a week earlier and called him the person who taught him everything he knows, especially about music. The performer also noted that his father raised him, his four sisters, and his brother, and that he would miss him until their next meeting.

Influence on musical style

As Rolling Stone reports, Mars repeatedly spoke about his father’s influence on his own style and musical upbringing. In 2017, he explained that his sense of rhythm was shaped by childhood bongo lessons. The singer also linked his fondness for retro looks—rings, patent-leather shoes, suits, and a pompadour hairstyle—to his father.

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Family on stage

Peter Hernandez was a percussionist from Brooklyn who moved to Hawaii in the 1970s. There, while playing drums at the Hilton in Waikiki, he met Bernadette Hernandez, Bruno Mars’ mother, a hula dancer and singer who had moved from the Philippines as a child.

Mars grew up in a musical family and performed with his parents, brother, and sisters. His father managed the band, while the future singer impersonated Elvis Presley as a child. The artist’s mother died of a brain aneurysm in 2013.

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