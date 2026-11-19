Male mice that watched other mice fight for eight days were better prepared for subsequent confrontations than animals without such experience. They attacked an opponent faster, turned their backs on it less often, and used similar techniques, although they still lagged behind mice that had participated in fights themselves. This was reported by Ars Technica, citing a study published in the journal Nature.

Three groups of mice

The researchers randomly divided the males into three groups: fighters, observers, and novices. For eight days, they conducted three 10-minute training sessions daily. The novices played alone with toy mice, while the observers watched pairs of mice confront one another through a transparent partition from an elevated platform. This setup allowed them not only to see, but also to hear and smell the fights.

On the ninth day, all animals competed against an experienced opponent three times for four minutes each. The confrontations were recorded on video for subsequent behavioral analysis. The experiment’s authors created conditions in which the winner was larger, more experienced, and in its own cage, thus having a territorial advantage.

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Changes in brain activity

The scientists also tracked the animals’ brain activity. To do this, excitatory cells were marked with a green glow when activated, while inhibitory cells were marked red; small optical fibers were installed in 12 interconnected brain regions.

In observer mice, brain activity patterns changed and became more similar to those of fighter mice across all 12 regions. During training, the activity of inhibitory cells in observers resembled that of fighters, while excitatory cells were closer to the levels seen in novices. On the testing day, both cell types in observers became more similar to those in mice with direct fighting experience.

Study co-author Jorge Iraivedra-Garcia of Princeton University explained that observing aggression leaves a trace in the brain that affects an animal’s behavior in a subsequent conflict. The researchers note that it remains to be determined to what extent such findings can be generalized to humans.

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