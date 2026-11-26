The United States has issued new rules on remote access to advanced AI chips and servers used by companies linked to China and other countries in Group D:5. Some Chinese companies rent computing capacity abroad, including in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries, to gain access to US chips, Deutsche Welle reports.

The new restrictions apply to data centers that provide substantial computing capacity to companies linked to Group D:5 countries or Macau. Under US export rules, this group includes, among others, China, russia, Iran and North Korea. Companies will also have to more thoroughly examine the ownership and control structures of their clients.

Renting capacity abroad

The United States has restricted exports to China of high-performance chips, including those made by Nvidia, and has also sought to block supplies to China of advanced lithography equipment from the Dutch company ASML. As a result, some Chinese companies legally buy or rent computing capacity in other countries, gaining remote access to US chips installed there to develop artificial intelligence models.

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The Washington-based think tank Institute for Progress estimated in October that by the end of the year, about 24% of China’s total computing capacity would come from remote access to overseas data centers. According to the center’s assessment, approximately three-quarters of such capacity is located in Southeast Asia. By the end of 2027, this figure could rise to 31%, according to the IFP forecast.

Malaysia as a data center hub

Malaysia’s data center sector is growing rapidly, especially in the state of Johor: according to the country’s Ministry of Digital Technology, 16 of 27 new data centers are located there. The publication cites relatively low electricity costs and connections to international submarine cables among the region’s advantages.

Alibaba Cloud has six data centers in Malaysia — three each in Johor and the Kuala Lumpur metropolitan area. TikTok’s parent company also uses data center capacity in Johor. The United States has introduced new licensing requirements for advanced semiconductors supplied to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil; subsidiaries of US firms are exempt from these requirements.

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