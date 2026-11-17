The United States, Australia, India and Japan, at a meeting in Manila, the Philippines, announced plans to hold new joint military exercises involving maritime patrol aircraft. US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that cooperation among the four countries should contribute to peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Security cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also took part in the talks. The leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, critical minerals, infrastructure and maritime security, The Guardian reports.

The new exercises are intended to continue the experience of the recent Malabar drills near Japan, during which sailors practised operations to counter submarines and surface forces. Participants in the format seek to strengthen multilateral cooperation amid China’s growing military power and influence in the region, particularly in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

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Critical minerals and business forum

Albanese also announced that a business forum of the four countries would be held in 2027, which, he said, should promote economic growth in the region. Takaichi said that the participants seek to strengthen the resilience of countries in the region and their capacity to make independent decisions on maritime and economic security, energy and advanced technologies.

Trump said that the United States could catch up with China in rare earth production within ten months. He linked this to progress by Australia, Japan and India in this area.

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