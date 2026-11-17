Cybersecurity startup Corma has raised $125 million in a Series A funding round at a company valuation of $1 billion. The round was led by investment firm NEA. About three months have passed since Corma introduced its product, TechCrunch reports.

Investors and product

Including the new round, Corma has raised a total of $185 million. The startup's investors include Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Coatue. The company develops artificial intelligence-based models and agents trained for cybersecurity defense.

Corma emerged from stealth mode in August. According to the publication, interest in its product grew after a series of security incidents on October 21.

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Security incidents

That day, a critical vulnerability was discovered in PHP, a popular web programming language. A vulnerability was also found in Node.js, an open-source JavaScript runtime environment. The open-source LiteLLM tool, used as a proxy to route requests to multiple large language model providers, also reported a security incident.

Kevin Mandia's new startup Armadin, Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, and other companies also operate in the market for AI cybersecurity solutions. Corma says it stands out through its focus on advanced artificial intelligence research for defense.

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