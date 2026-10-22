Karachi court acquits three MQM-P activists in 2007 cases — Dawn

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi, Pakistan, acquitted three men associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) party in three cases concerning violence on May 12, 2007. The court acquitted them because the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them, Dawn reports.

Riot charges

Mirza Naseeb Baig, Umair Hussain and Rais-ud-Din, known as Mama, were accused of participating in riots and attacks on buses carrying people to a rally in support of Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, the then-suspended chief justice of Pakistan. The incidents occurred near Malir Halt, Baloch Colony and FTC in Karachi.

Separate cases were registered at the Airport and Ferozabad police stations. The cases were filed, among other provisions, under articles of the Pakistan Penal Code concerning rioting, attempted murder, intentional murder, property damage and common intention, as well as Article 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

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Court ruling and continued detention

Umair Hussain attended the hearing while on bail, while Mirza Naseeb Baig and Rais-ud-Din were brought from prison. The court ordered the release of the latter two if they are not being held in connection with other proceedings.

Lawyer Mushtaq Ahmed said that Baig and Rais-ud-Din would remain in custody because of other cases still pending before the court. According to him, the prosecution's only evidence was the testimony of a co-accused obtained in custody; the defense considered such testimony inadmissible in court.

Violence on May 12, 2007

At least 45 people were killed in Karachi on May 12, 2007, and dozens more were injured. That day, MQM was holding a rally when Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry arrived at Karachi airport to address the Karachi Bar Association.

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