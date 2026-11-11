Germany’s Federal Court of Justice ruled that an insurance company had no right to deny its client coverage of the costs of a lawsuit against BioNTech/Pfizer solely on the grounds of allegedly insufficient prospects of success. Tagesschau reports.

Lawsuit over suspected vaccination consequences

The plaintiff, Frank Flatten, received three COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021. The following year, he broke both feet, but the injuries, according to him, did not heal properly. The man reported problems standing and walking, as well as prolonged treatment.

Flatten stated that doctors discussed possible causes of his complaints, and a possible link to vaccination was among the assumptions. He plans to seek compensation for damages from the vaccine manufacturer. At the same time, his legal expenses insurer refused to pay for the court proceedings, believing that such a lawsuit did not have sufficient prospects of success.

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Issues must be examined in the main proceedings

The insurance company referred to the fact that similar lawsuits in Germany had mostly ended without result. In such cases, courts took into account, among other things, that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines outweighed the risks associated with them.

However, the Federal Court of Justice noted that Flatten’s claim raises complex medical and pharmaceutical questions that have not yet been conclusively resolved at the highest judicial level. Therefore, they cannot be assessed in advance at the stage of the insurer’s decision on cost coverage; these circumstances must be established directly during consideration of the lawsuit against BioNTech/Pfizer.

Christoph Karcher, chair of the Fourth Civil Senate, said when announcing the decision that the case may require a detailed clarification of medical and pharmaceutical issues, including with the involvement of experts. Flatten called the decision an important signal for other insured persons with similar intentions.

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