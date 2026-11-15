The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, is due to announce on Thursday its ruling in a case brought by Gambia, which accuses Myanmar of violating the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in connection with the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. The judges have considered the case for seven years, The Guardian reports.

The key issue in the case

One of the main issues for the court is determining the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group — a key element of genocide. The International Court of Justice has never directly found a state responsible for genocide. In previous cases concerning crimes in the Balkans, the court did not establish such state responsibility, but found Serbia responsible for failing to prevent the genocide in Srebrenica.

Antonia Mulvey, founder of Legal Action Worldwide, whose organization represents hundreds of Rohingya victims, said that the collected testimony points to a recurring pattern of attacks: attacks on civilians, the burning of villages, the separation of men and women, sexual violence, and killings of people attempting to flee. In January, the court also held closed hearings with Rohingya witnesses who arrived from camps in Bangladesh.

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The parties’ positions and consequences

Myanmar denies committing genocide and says its actions were directed against an armed insurgency. The crisis escalated after attacks by a Rohingya group in the summer of 2017, in response to which Myanmar’s military launched large-scale operations. At that time, hundreds of thousands of members of this minority fled to Bangladesh.

More than 1 million Rohingya are in Bangladesh, in the world’s largest refugee settlement, while fewer than 600,000 are estimated to remain in Myanmar. The court’s ruling may also matter for the consideration of a separate case brought by South Africa against Israel over the military campaign in Gaza. The court has no means of enforcing its own decisions, although the UN Security Council can strengthen their effect.

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