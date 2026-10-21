The Durban High Court in South Africa heard a dispute over an election billboard by the Democratic Alliance (DA) featuring eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba, municipal manager Musa Mbhele and technical services director Ednick Msweli. The officials believe the advertisement, which called for stopping the water tanker mafia, is defamatory, TimesLIVE reports.

The billboard was installed along the N2 highway about two weeks before the election. It also called on voters to support the DA so that there would be water in the taps. The advertising company removed the billboard three days after it was installed, explaining that it was protecting the interests of its business and landlord and seeking to remain neutral.

The parties’ positions in court

The lawyer for the three officials said that an ordinary reader could perceive the advertisement as claiming that the plaintiffs are the mafia, involved with it or associated with it. The DA’s lawyer disputed this interpretation, saying that the billboard concerns the officials’ responsibility for the water crisis and does not accuse them of dishonesty or complicity.

DA mayoral candidate Haneef Hoosen said that the party wanted to raise the issue of who was responsible for the city’s inability to repair water infrastructure and its dependence on water tankers. According to him, the city has about 13,000 active water leaks at any one time, while an estimated 21 billion litres of water are lost every month.

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Last week, the eThekwini municipality said that the three officials were seeking a court order concerning billboard-related videos, posts and statements online. The hearing in the case was postponed until Tuesday.

Complaints over damaged campaign materials

Separately, the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal said that its election materials had been damaged and removed. The party alleges that an MK Party candidate in Ward 41, together with family members, damaged its materials in KwaMashu, while an FF+ candidate and her son allegedly removed posters in the Ray Nkonyeni municipality. They did not respond to requests for comment on these allegations.

Margate police confirmed that a case had been opened under the Electoral Act after a report that political party posters were removed on 15 October on Munro Street in the Margate Extension 2 area. South Africa’s Electoral Commission said it had not received reports of such incidents at the provincial level, but that after a criminal case is opened, reporting the matter to the police is the proper procedure.

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