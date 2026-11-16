Justice Thomas questions gun-carry bans — The Hill

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit against Maryland's ban on carrying firearms in so-called sensitive places, including public transportation and state parks. At the same time, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should return to this issue in another case, The Hill reports.

Thomas's position

Thomas supported his colleagues' decision not to intervene in the case at this stage. He explained that each category of places covered by Maryland's restriction raises separate legal questions, while the lawsuit itself challenged the bans too broadly.

At the same time, the justice expressed serious doubts about whether many such sweeping restrictions are consistent with the historical tradition of firearms regulation in the United States. In his view, in an appropriate case the court should determine whether specific sensitive-place laws are compatible with the right to carry firearms in public. Thomas also indicated that he would support hearing a future lawsuit if it were narrowly focused.

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What restrictions apply in Maryland

The state's restrictions apply to public transportation facilities, casinos, establishments that sell alcohol, state parks, medical facilities and other places. Thomas noted that the combined effect of such rules could ban firearms everywhere people gather to eat, relax, seek entertainment or exercise free speech.

In 2022, Thomas authored the Supreme Court majority opinion establishing that gun-control measures must be consistent with the historical tradition of American firearms regulation in order not to violate the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Since then, courts have struck down a number of restrictions enacted by states and local authorities. Next month, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in cases concerning bans on AR-15 rifles introduced in the Chicago area and Connecticut.

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