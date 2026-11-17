The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship, carrying more than 4,300 tonnes of essential supplies for Gaza residents, has arrived at the port of Al-Arish in Egypt. The cargo was sent as part of the Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian campaign, The National reports.

Supplies for Gaza's services

On board were humanitarian supplies, as well as four wastewater tankers and four garbage trucks. According to the WAM agency, the equipment is intended to support the operation of basic services in Gaza and improve public health and environmental conditions.

At the port, the vessel was received by Sheikha Moza bint Marwan, Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher.

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Aid within the campaign

The United Arab Emirates launched Operation Gallant Knight 3 in 2023. According to the figures cited in the report, more than 136,000 tonnes of aid worth a total of $4.16 billion have been delivered by air, land and sea as part of the campaign.

Last week, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ordered tents to be sent to Gaza for 50,000 people. The shipment is to be carried out by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation, and the tents are planned to be distributed across Gaza in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3 to assist people during the winter period.

The vessel was named after Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who died on September 21. The UAE also established the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge to honor his charitable legacy. In September, Dubai residents helped prepare 10 million meals for civilians in the Gaza Strip as part of this initiative.

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