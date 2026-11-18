In Hong Kong, China, International Chamber of Shipping Secretary General Thomas Kazakos called during Hong Kong Maritime Week for ships to be guaranteed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz without levies, fees or control. The statement came amid attacks on tankers that have reduced traffic in the strait, Cyprus Mail reports.

Traffic through the strait

During a meeting with Thailand’s Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Boonyamanee, Kazakos also called on governments to coordinate global rules for reducing shipping emissions through the International Maritime Organization.

According to Kpler data cited by Reuters, five vessels carrying commodities crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, while none did so on Sunday. On the previous weekend, there were 31 such vessels.

On Tuesday, Oman evacuated 24 crew members from the gas tanker Tara Gas, which caught fire off the country’s coast. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that two sailors were hospitalized in Khasab.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As of November 17, the International Maritime Organization had recorded 138 confirmed incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East region, resulting in the deaths of 25 seafarers. In March, the vessel Mayuree Naree was attacked in the strait, killing three Thai sailors.

Rules for shipping

At the Global Maritime Trade Summit in Hong Kong, International Chamber of Shipping Chair John Denholm said that threats to freedom of navigation and weakening respect for maritime law could undermine global trade. According to him, about 90% of global trade by volume is transported by sea.

Summit participants also discussed the industry’s transition to cleaner fuels. The draft International Maritime Organization net-zero framework proposes covering ocean-going ships with a gross tonnage of more than 5,000 GT, which account for more than 85% of global shipping emissions.

The document provides for payments by ships exceeding established emissions thresholds and rewards for using zero- or near-zero-emission fuels. Governments approved the draft in April 2025, but in October postponed a decision on its formal adoption.

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