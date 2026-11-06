Iran is likely carrying out significant construction work near at least two major missile facilities and repairing bases damaged by US and Israeli air strikes. This is indicated by an analysis of satellite images from November, BBC News reports.

Analysts at the British intelligence company MAIAR, who reviewed the images, noticed signs of earthworks and new buildings at the Garmdareh military base in Karaj, near Tehran, as well as at the Shahroud base in northern Iran.

Repairs at military facilities

Signs of repairs are also visible at at least 12 other military facilities, including missile complexes and air bases. At the Kermanshah missile base in western Iran, near the border with Iraq, new roofs have appeared on destroyed structures. At the Parchin military complex east of Tehran, damaged buildings and debris have been removed.

According to analysts, major construction work has been completed at the Taleghan 2 facility within the Parchin complex: damaged buildings were razed, while the effects of strikes on an underground bunker were eliminated and reinforced with concrete.

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Former CIA analyst Jim Lamson suggested that excavations near Shahroud may be linked to missile production. In his view, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may be looking for ways to move production facilities underground, as the nearby air base has been repeatedly attacked in recent years.

Possible underground infrastructure

Foreign Policy Research Institute researcher Sam Lair said that images from Karaj likely show a new portal to an underground facility. A MAIAR analyst noted that Iran has a practice of moving infrastructure underground to protect it from further strikes. According to Janes analyst Sean O’Connor, such work is unlikely to be an attempt to mislead foreign intelligence services, as it would be an expensive project with little effect.

MAIAR also identified new construction and earthworks near tunnel entrances close to the city of Qom, next to the underground uranium enrichment complex at Fordow. Mark Cancian, a military analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes that such activity may indicate Tehran’s preparations for further US and Israeli attacks and a priority of restoring military capabilities.

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