Trump Is Determined to End the War and Ensure Ukraine's Sovereignty — Jared Kushner

U.S. President’s Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous country.

“We are making every effort to find a path to a negotiated settlement of the conflict that will ensure a lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within the framework of a more stable European security environment,” Kushner wrote on social media platform X.

According to him, ahead of the trilateral talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi, he has already held consultations with partners from Ukraine, the EU, and NATO.

“These will be the first trilateral talks since February. Building on the results of our separate consultations with both sides, our goal is to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table for a direct discussion of their post-war security concerns, proposals, and possible solutions. We hope that these discussions will help identify common ground, advance practical solutions, and build momentum for moving to the next phase of negotiations,” the Special Representative added.

Kushner emphasized that lasting peace requires direct engagement between Russia and Europe on broader security mechanisms. The U.S. side is focused on four priorities: ending hostilities, security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery, and humanitarian issues, particularly the return of prisoners of war and civilians.

“As we discuss post-war security, economic recovery, and the mechanisms needed to prevent future conflicts, we hope to shift the focus from waging war to laying the groundwork for a lasting peace,” he emphasized.

Source: Jared Kushner on social media platform X.

U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, together with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the EU, and NATO on the eve of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation departed for Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in the planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, which are scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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