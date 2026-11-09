Video: Peru's National Electoral Board Determined the Election Winner by Flipping a Coin

In Peru, the winner of the mayoral election in the Conima district of the Puno region was determined by a coin toss because the two candidates received an equal number of votes.

In the municipal election, Rubén Kispé Capahaña and Salomino Mamani Kispé each received 671 votes, after which a special election commission conducted a coin toss using a one-Peruvian sol coin, in accordance with the country’s law.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/peru.mp4

A representative of the Somos Perú party chose the side of the coin bearing the coat of arms. After the toss, that side landed face up, securing the victory for Rubén Kispé Capahaña.

This was reported by the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio.

On the evening of November 6, 2026, in the town of Cartavío in northern Peru, an explosive device went off at a restaurant specializing in chicken dishes. The restaurant is located at the beginning of Calle Jirón Real, about a block from the local police station.

At Lima Airport in Peru, a Polish citizen and two German citizens were detained while attempting to smuggle more than 3,000 bird-eating birds out of the country. The foreigners had planned to fly to Germany.

Read us on