The Maldives announced a complete and indefinite entry ban on Israeli passport holders.

Previously, in the spring of 2025, the Maldives imposed temporary entry restrictions on Israeli citizens. These restrictions were linked to the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Now, the restrictions are set to become permanent. The new rules prohibit Israeli citizens from entering the country under any circumstances.

In particular, the ban will also apply to cases where Israeli citizens attempt to enter the country using a passport from another country, taking advantage of dual citizenship.

Thus, holders of Israeli passports will not be able to visit resorts in the Maldives, regardless of how they cross the border.

The corresponding bill was submitted to parliament by the country’s president, Mohamed Muizzu.

As a reminder, the Maldivian government has submitted a bill to parliament that would impose a permanent entry ban on all holders of Israeli passports. President Mohamed Muizzu stated that under the new rules, Israelis will not be allowed to enter the country under any circumstances.

Montenegrin authorities have initiated proceedings to impose an entry ban on Russian billionaire Konstantin Strukov, who is subject to international sanctions.

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