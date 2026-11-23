On the evening of November 23, a drone reportedly crashed and exploded in the unrecognized region of Transnistria, which is part of Moldova.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred near Dnistrovsk, after which a fire broke out next to a local gas station. According to a local news agency, the drone exploded around 6:45 p.m. between the city of Dnistrovsk and the village of Nezavertaylivka.

Eyewitnesses reported a fire near the gas station. According to reports from local chat groups, the area around the incident site has been cordoned off, and access has been restricted.

Moldova’s constitutional authorities have not yet officially confirmed this information.

NewsMaker reports this.

Moldova detected the drone’s flight following Russia’s nighttime attack on Ukraine.

Moldova partially closed its airspace due to an unidentified drone.

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