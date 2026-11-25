The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom believes that troops from the Coalition of the Willing should arrive in Ukraine even before a peace agreement is signed with Russia. According to him, they could provide logistical support and carry out missions in rear areas.

Johnson emphasized that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine would not necessarily mean NATO’s involvement in the war. In his view, Russia would not dare to confront the Alliance, which is significantly stronger than it is.

The former prime minister believes that troops from the Coalition of the Willing could be present in Ukraine as a symbol of support, without approaching the front lines. He also stressed that it is up to Kyiv—not Moscow—to determine which countries can send their troops.

In addition, Johnson called on allies to step up military aid to Ukraine. Specifically, he proposes providing more Patriot air defense systems and satellite intelligence, as well as taking more active measures against Russia’s shadow fleet.

Separately, the British politician insists on transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. Among these are proceeds from the sale of the Chelsea Football Club, which remain frozen in the United Kingdom after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich sold the club in 2022. Johnson believes that this money should be used to support Ukraine.

The former prime minister also called on Western allies to clearly define the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to NATO. In his view, partners must demonstrate to Vladimir Putin their resolve to support Kyiv. Johnson believes that only such a stance by the West can convince the Russian dictator to take the prospect of ending the war seriously.

Johnson made these remarks in an interview with Sky News.

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