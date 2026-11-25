Poland, Germany, Lithuania, and Bulgaria plan to establish a joint investigation team to investigate the arson attacks on Starlink satellite communication facilities. Representatives of the prosecutors’ offices in these countries are set to meet in early December to begin the process of forming the team.

The international group will be called the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Its creation will allow law enforcement agencies from the four countries to coordinate investigations into the arson attacks in Poland, Lithuania, and Bulgaria, and to exchange evidence and information.

According to RMF FM, investigators are tasked with determining whether a single group was active in all three countries, how it was organized, who its members were, and who gave the orders for the sabotage.

According to preliminary information, the likely perpetrators are German citizens of Turkish origin, and in one of the incidents, of Serbian origin. They may have been acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. The Polish radio station does not specify which one.

The first known incident occurred on September 23 in the Polish village of Wola Krobowska in the Masovian Voivodeship. There, the power supply equipment at a Starlink ground station caught fire. It took over six hours to extinguish the blaze. The Polish prosecutor’s office determined that the fire was caused by arson.

According to the investigation, two masked men entered the facility and set the equipment on fire. Subsequently, two Turkish citizens suspected of carrying out the sabotage were detained in Germany. Investigators believe another man may have organized the attack.

Polish law enforcement is considering the possibility that the attack was carried out on behalf of Russian intelligence services. The goal of the sabotage may have been to disrupt satellite communications in Poland and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

Subsequent incidents were reported in Bulgaria and Lithuania. In October, Bulgarian MP Ivaylo Mirchev reported that 11 of 17 Starlink antennas at a facility near Sofia had been set on fire. According to him, two masked men were involved.

On the night of October 18, unknown individuals also attempted to set fire to a facility in Lithuania where Starlink satellite communications equipment was stored. The attempt failed due to security measures.

On October 29, RMF FM reported that Lithuanian police are linking the arson attempts in Poland, Lithuania, and Bulgaria to the activities of a single group. According to Lithuanian law enforcement, the group may have been carrying out tasks for Russian intelligence services.

According to RMF FM, German law enforcement authorities have detained several suspected members of the group, as well as a man suspected of organizing the series of arson attacks.

German authorities are expected to decide shortly on the extradition to Poland of two Turkish citizens suspected of setting fire to the station in Wola Krobowska. They were detained on the basis of European arrest warrants issued by Polish authorities.

A future joint investigation team is tasked with determining whether all the attacks were part of a single operation and who was behind their organization, according to RMF FM.

Earlier, 85 people were detained in Turkey during a large-scale operation against the Daltons criminal group. The group is suspected of involvement in the arson attacks on Starlink facilities in Poland.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained a third suspect in the case of the arson attack on the Starlink station in Wola Krobowska.

In Bulgaria, law enforcement authorities detained two foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, holding German passports, who are suspected of carrying out a sabotage attack on the night of October 9 against Starlink’s satellite communications infrastructure. They entered the country legally through the Kulata border crossing.

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