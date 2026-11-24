On November 24, during a visit to Transcarpathia, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his country does not support the inclusion of funding for Ukraine in the European Union’s seven-year budget for 2028–2034. At the same time, he assured that Hungary would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to Magyar, Budapest wants to decide independently how to support Ukraine.

Mátyás explained his position by citing Hungary’s own difficult financial situation. He said the new government inherited a budget with a large deficit from its predecessors. Because of this, the country cannot agree to long-term commitments to fund Ukraine within the EU budget.

At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister acknowledged that Ukraine needs significant funds, particularly to save lives. “Hungary inherited a budget with a large deficit from the previous government. Therefore, it cannot accept a seven-year EU budget related to Ukraine. Although we recognize that Ukraine needs substantial funding to save lives,” Magyar said.

He also emphasized that Hungary has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war and plans to continue this assistance. “Since the start of the war, Hungary has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and you can continue to count on us. We would like to have the freedom within the EU to provide aid as we see fit,” stated Péter Mádár.

Thus, the Hungarian prime minister distinguishes between humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its funding through the EU’s common budget. Hungary promises to continue providing the former, but is not yet ready to commit to the latter. The Hungarian prime minister made these remarks on November 24 during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove.

Ukraine needs 115 billion euros for 2027. Currently, 45 billion euros have already been approved as part of a loan from the EU, and there are positive signs regarding another 45 billion. Therefore, the government needs to find an additional 25 billion euros, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Berlin on November 19.

On November 24 in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, followed by bilateral talks.

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