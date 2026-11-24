Austria is developing a new drone defense system, which is scheduled to become operational in 2027. The plan calls for the creation of a drone monitoring center, the procurement of new countermeasures, and the strengthening of critical infrastructure protection. In particular, certain businesses will be able to neutralize drones on their own.

Austria has developed a nationwide strategy to counter drones following repeated incidents of Russian drones violating the airspace of European Union countries. As part of the new strategy, the Austrian Ministry of the Interior plans to establish a Drone Monitoring Center. It will monitor the situation and help coordinate responses in the event of drones that may pose a threat.

In addition, starting in 2027, the country is set to receive two new drone defense systems. These will become part of a nationwide system covering several areas: threat prevention, control over drone use, drone detection, and situation assessment. Measures are also planned to protect against attacks and ensure a rapid response to threats. A separate component of the strategy focuses on the security of critical infrastructure—that is, facilities on which vital services and the country’s functioning depend.

Organizations classified as critical infrastructure will be able to neutralize drones on their own. To do so, they will be able to use, among other things, electronic jamming devices that disrupt a drone’s communication or control systems.

Legislation will be amended to counter drones

To implement the new rules, the Austrian government must amend the Telecommunications Act. These amendments are intended to grant enterprises the necessary authority to independently counter drones. Authorities expect the relevant amendment to be adopted in 2027. After that, the country will be able to fully implement the defense mechanisms outlined in the strategy.

The new system is designed to integrate monitoring, drone detection, technical countermeasures, and the response of relevant agencies. The Austrian strategy also calls for informing the public about potential threats from the air. This was reported by the Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

Austria’s Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, confirmed that the Austrian embassy building sustained damage as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

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