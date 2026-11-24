Polish footballer Oskar Pietuszewski was involved in Porto’s first goal in the away match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In the second minute, the 18-year-old broke down the left flank, beat Givairo Read near the byline and passed to Victor Froholdt. The ball then ended up in the hosts’ net.

Episode involving the first goal

Danish Porto footballer Victor Froholdt initially tried to claim the goal. However, as Interia Sport reports, television replays indicated an unsuccessful intervention by Oussama Targhalline, due to which the ball was interpreted as an own goal.

Later, another cross from Pietuszewski nearly led to a second goal for the visitors. After it, Santiago Gimenez attempted an overhead kick but missed the target.

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Three Poles in the starting lineup

Porto coach Francesco Farioli fielded three Polish footballers from the first minutes: Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior and Pietuszewski. Jakub Moder did not play for Feyenoord, as, according to the outlet, he continues to recover from health problems.

Before the match in Rotterdam, the teams had identical records in the tournament. Porto lost their first three matches against Manchester City, Real Betis and PSV, before defeating Napoli 4-1. Bednarek and Kiwior scored in that game.

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