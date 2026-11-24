Ukrainian boxer Artur Kuzmenko defeated Poland’s Bartłomiej Rośkowicz in the final of the up to 65 kg weight category at the European Under-23 Championship in Poreč, Croatia. The judges unanimously awarded the victory to Kuzmenko, 5:0, Interia Sport reports.

Unanimous decision by the judges

All five judges scored the bout 30:27 in favor of the Ukrainian. Kuzmenko won each of the three rounds on the judges’ scorecards, 5:0 in each of them.

In the second round, Kuzmenko landed a left punch, after which the Turkish referee administered a count to the Polish boxer. After two rounds, the Ukrainian was leading 20:18 on all judges’ scorecards.

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Rośkowicz congratulated his opponent

Rośkowicz, who was concluding his youth boxing career, was unable to seize the initiative in the final. According to the publication’s description, Kuzmenko was faster, worked from distance and delivered punches to the body and head.

As the decision was announced, the Polish athlete applauded his Ukrainian opponent. After the victory, Kuzmenko performed a somersault in the ring. As Interia Sport notes, the Ukrainian boxer had previously become European champion twice.

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