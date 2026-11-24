Nigel Farage, leader of the British Reform UK party, stated on November 24 that he could reach an agreement with Marine Le Pen to block the United Kingdom’s possible return to the European Union.

Farage is examining the mechanism by which France can demand a referendum on the accession of new countries to the EU.

He speculates that Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, who are frontrunners in the upcoming French presidential election, may oppose EU expansion.

The politician did not rule out that he would try to persuade a France led by Le Pen to block Britain’s accession to the EU, jokingly replying, “It’s quite possible, yes.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that London’s position on closer ties with the EU could change depending on political developments in Europe over the next 12 to 18 months.

Source: Politico

On Friday, November 20, the second post-Brexit summit between the European Union and the United Kingdom is taking place in Brussels. During the meeting, the parties plan to reach agreements in several areas as part of a “reset” of bilateral relations.

The European Union will not discuss the UK’s long-term relationship with the bloc until the British government decides whether it wants to move toward reversing Brexit.

The UK and the EU are preparing to conclude an agreement on youth mobility that will allow young Europeans to work and study in the country again after Brexit. This comes amid a serious crisis in the British labor market.

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