On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, an AS-532 military helicopter crashed in Turkey. The crash occurred near the central province of Eskişehir. Rescue workers have arrived at the scene, and a search-and-rescue operation is underway. There is no information yet on casualties or the cause of the crash.

According to Reuters, officials stated that emergency services had already reached the crash site and had begun search and rescue operations. Turkish media later reported that rescuers had found the wreckage of the aircraft. According to preliminary reports, the helicopter belonged to the Turkish Air Force and was on a training flight.

The helicopter was an AS-532. The Ministry of Defense has not yet reported how many people were on board or whether there were any fatalities or injuries. The cause of the crash is also currently unknown. The circumstances of the crash are to be investigated by the relevant authorities. This is the second military helicopter crash in Turkey in less than two weeks. The previous one occurred on November 12 in the province of Malatya. An S-70 helicopter carrying four military personnel crashed there. All of them were killed. The cause of that crash has not yet been determined either.

Following the crash in Malatya, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the investigation was ongoing. Now, experts will have to determine the circumstances of yet another crash. It is not yet known whether these two incidents are related. The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported the crash.

A Sikorsky S-70 military helicopter crashed on the outskirts of the city of Malatya in eastern Turkey. Four Turkish servicemen were killed in the crash, AeroTime reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

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