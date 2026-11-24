In the Finnish town of Ruka, the first individual competition of the Ski Jumping World Cup season is scheduled for Saturday, November 28. Participants will compete for ranking points on the HS142 Rukatunturi hill.

Competition schedule

The trial round is scheduled for 15:00, while the main competition will begin at 16:30. Interia Sport notes that Rukatunturi is a demanding hill and that wind conditions there often play a significant role in jumping.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polish team

After an unsuccessful start to the season, Poland's representatives will try to improve their results and join the battle for high positions. This is how their intentions are described in the competition preview.

The outlet announces an online report from the trial round and the competition. The program lists an individual competition format, and before the main event, the athletes will make jumps in the trial round.

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