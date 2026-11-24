German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is planning a trip to Italy, where he will meet with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The visit to the Vatican will mark Merz’s first private audience with the pontiff since his inauguration in May 2025 and will focus on issues of human dignity, artificial intelligence, and efforts to establish peace in Ukraine; In addition, the German chancellor plans to meet with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, who serves as the Vatican’s negotiator on peace in Ukraine.

During Merz’s talks with Giorgia Meloni, the parties will discuss the next long-term EU budget and peace negotiations regarding Ukraine. Earlier, Meloni secured Italy’s participation in upcoming negotiations within the European “E5” group alongside Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland, while the German government declined to officially comment on the visit, citing regulations regarding the announcement of the chancellor’s trips on Friday of the previous week.

Source: Politico.

As a reminder, Ukraine has appealed to the Vatican to officially confirm the Holy See’s role in facilitating negotiations on the return of Ukrainian children and civilians who were illegally taken out of the country by Russia.

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