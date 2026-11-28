Poland’s women’s handball team lost to Romania 32-38 in a friendly match in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The meeting was the first of two warm-up games for the teams ahead of the European Championship. According to Interia Sport, the Polish team started the game well but failed to maintain the pace in the closing minutes.

Poland’s strong start

Poland took a 7-4 lead as early as the seventh minute and scored nine goals in the first 11 minutes. During this period, Monika Kobylińska was effective in attack, while Magda Balsam converted seven-metre throws. Katarzyna Cygan replaced the injured Aleksandra Rosiak in the lineup and played in an advanced defensive position in a 5-1 formation.

Later, Poland’s attack began to make mistakes: the team failed to convert several good chances and lost possession through travelling violations and fouls during screens. Romania took the initiative, while goalkeeper Julia Dumanska performed well in goal. The first half ended 17-14 in Romania’s favour.

Attempt to get back into the game

After the break, Romania extended their lead to five goals — 22-17 in the 36th minute. Poland managed to reduce the deficit: Katarzyna Cygan was active in attack, and Kobylińska made it 21-23. However, the Polish team could not level the score.

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Five minutes before the final whistle, the teams were separated by two goals. In the closing stages, Poland made several simple attacking mistakes, after which Romania increased the gap and won 38-32.

Balsam, Cygan and Kobylińska were Poland’s top scorers, with eight goals each. Balsam converted seven of eight seven-metre throws. The return match against Romania is scheduled for Sunday at 12:00.

In the European Championship group stage, Poland will play in Katowice against France on 5 December, Ukraine on 7 December and the Faroe Islands on 9 December. The top two teams in the group will advance to the main round.

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