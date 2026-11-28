In the German city of Weiterstadt, in the state of Hesse, security has been stepped up at the Wingcopter facility, which is preparing to manufacture reconnaissance drones for Ukraine in collaboration with a Ukrainian partner.

On Friday night, the company’s premises were illuminated by powerful floodlights, and numerous police cars were stationed nearby. Law enforcement officials stated that they “consider it necessary to take protective measures for the company.”

According to the 7aktuell photo agency, there were up to 15 police cars on and around the company’s premises. No specific attacks or other incidents had been reported previously. The heightened security measures are expected to remain in place over the coming nights.

According to Bild, security was stepped up in connection with a new defense contract. A few days ago, it was reported that Germany would allocate approximately 34 million euros to establish production facilities for manufacturing drones.

To implement the project, the German company Wingcopter and the Ukrainian company Shadow Flytech, a subsidiary of TAF Industries, have established a joint venture in Germany. The plan is to begin production of Ukrainian BABKA reconnaissance drones and German Wingcopter 262 drones.

The company noted that, in the initial phase, significant batches of drones will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the exact locations of future production facilities are not being disclosed at this time.

This was reported by Bild.

As a reminder, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall will likely not proceed with the project to build a plant in Ukraine for the production of 155-mm artillery shells with a capacity of 250,000 units. The reason cited is the development of the Ukrainian defense industry’s own production capabilities.

Previously, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall delivered to Ukraine the first batch of 155-mm artillery shells manufactured at the company’s new “Werk Niedersachsen” plant in Unterlüsse, Lower Saxony, Germany.

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