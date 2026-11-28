In Myanmar, during the annual Buddhist fireball festival, a huge hot air balloon suddenly caught fire, after which fireworks began falling directly onto the crowd.

The video captures the screams of the crowd. People, in a panic, try to flee from the burning debris and fireworks raining down from the sky.

According to The Sun, the incident occurred during a traditional festival that features the release of fireballs.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/video-2026-11-28-12-22-47.mp4

Source: The Sun.

On Saturday evening, police in Tampere intervened in a gathering of several thousand young people on Pyyunikki Beach and in the surrounding park areas. Law enforcement officers shut down the celebrations around 10:00 p.m., dispersed the large crowd, and ordered those present to leave the area.

In Italy, one person died and 283 were injured due to firecrackers and fireworks during New Year’s celebrations. The victim was a 63-year-old Moldovan citizen; his body was found in a suburb of Rome.

On New Year’s Eve in Germany, there were numerous incidents involving the use of fireworks and attacks on emergency services; there were fatalities.

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