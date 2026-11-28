Polish skier Kamil Bury took 11th place in the classic sprint at the opening round of the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Ruka, Finland. The 31-year-old athlete reached the semifinals of a competition at this level for the first time in his career, Interia Sport reports.

12th place in qualification

On Saturday, November 28, male and female skiers competed in the classic-style sprint. Bury advanced from qualification with the 12th-best result — 2 minutes 36.15 seconds. He was 3.42 seconds behind the qualification winner, Lars Heggen.

In the quarterfinal heat, the Pole finished second, which allowed him to continue competing in the semifinals. Reaching the top 12 was Bury's best career result in the World Cup.

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Semifinal and final result

In the semifinal, Bury competed against Frenchman Jules Chappaz, Swiss skier Valerio Grond, Swede George Ersson, Norwegian Lars Agnar Hjelmeset and Italian Simone Mocellini. The Polish athlete finished fifth in his heat, 5.7 seconds behind Chappaz, and did not qualify for the final involving six skiers.

Four Norwegian representatives, as well as skiers from Italy and France, advanced to the decisive heat. The competitions in Ruka will continue until Sunday, when men's and women's 20 km freestyle races are scheduled. The following weekend, the World Cup will continue in Trondheim, Norway.

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