Football coach Pep Guardiola said that he will not return to Barcelona as head coach. He said this in an interview with the official magazine of the German Bundesliga, Interia Sport reports.

Statement about Barcelona

During the conversation, Guardiola was asked whether his return to the Bundesliga was possible. In his response, he also mentioned the Catalan club he coached previously.

“I don’t know whether I will return to the Bundesliga. I am still in contact with Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, but is it worth returning to a former club? For example, I will not return to Barcelona,” the coach said.

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Connection with the Bundesliga

Guardiola worked as head coach of Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016. According to him, he now has more time to watch Bundesliga matches and mainly follows Bayern.

The coach spoke positively about the current manager of the Munich club, Vincent Kompany, who was previously Manchester City captain under Guardiola. He called Kompany a “fantastic coach” and noted that another young specialist would lead the team after him.

In Guardiola’s opinion, young coaches are not afraid of challenges, have energy and enthusiasm, and seek to prove themselves in football.

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