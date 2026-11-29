At the World Athletics gala evening in Monaco, Brazilian hurdler Alison dos Santos was named the best track and field athlete of 2026. American Masai Russell was named the best female track and field athlete of the season. Interia Sport reports on the ceremony’s results.

Duplantis did not win the main award

One of the three finalists in the men’s category was Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who received this distinction a year earlier. During the season, he won gold at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, the European Championships in Birmingham, and the first Ultimate Championship in Budapest. Duplantis also improved the indoor world record once.

The other contenders for the men’s award were dos Santos and marathon runner Sebastian Sawe. World Athletics named Sawe’s performance at the London Marathon, where he recorded a time of 1:59,30, the track and field moment of the year.

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Records by dos Santos and Russell

Dos Santos remained undefeated in the 400-metre hurdles throughout the season. In Zurich, he set a world record of 45.80 seconds and also won the Diamond League and the Ultimate Championship.

Russell dominated the 100-metre hurdles. In Zurich, she set a world record with a time of 12.09 seconds. World Athletics Rising Star awards went to Chinese javelin thrower Yan Ziyi and American runner Cooper Lutkenhaus.

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