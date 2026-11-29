The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge a protest over the violation of Polish airspace by three Russian cruise missiles. The ministry called this incident yet another manifestation of Russian aggression, which poses a risk of further escalation.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia’s actions pose a threat not only to Poland but also to the security of the entire region. Of particular concern is the risk of unintended escalation, as a violation of a NATO country’s airspace could lead to a serious deterioration in relations between Russia and the Alliance. “This is yet another example of reckless Russian aggression that increases the risk of unintended escalation,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry also affirmed that Ottawa stands with its allies and is ready to participate in the defense of NATO territory. Separately, the ministry reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine, which is resisting Russian aggression. “Canada stands shoulder to shoulder with our allies. We are fully committed to defending NATO territory and supporting Ukraine,” the ministry stated.

Summoning an ambassador is a diplomatic way to officially express dissatisfaction with another country’s actions and demand an explanation. In this case, Canada used this measure to convey its position to Moscow regarding the violation of Polish airspace. Canada was not the only country to react to this incident. Earlier, Sweden also summoned the Russian ambassador over the violation of Poland’s airspace. This is mentioned in a post on the Canadian Foreign Ministry’s page on social media platform X.

The Polish military does not always intercept Russian missiles that violate the country’s airspace. If a target is heading toward a forest or a field, its crash may be less dangerous than shooting it down, as debris could scatter over a large area.

Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border, particularly near Ukraine. The decision is expected to take effect in late December 2026 or early January 2027. The Polish Ministry of Defense explains that this will help the military identify aerial threats more quickly and make decisions regarding their interception.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering the expulsion of the Russian ambassador as one of the possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace, but does not currently plan to make such a decision.

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