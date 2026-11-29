A demonstration against the militarization of the Kaliningrad region, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania, took place outside the Russian Embassy in Prague, Czechia. The action, held under the slogan “No War in the Baltic,” was organized by the Baltic Republican Party, RMF24 reports.

Statements by the organizers

According to the organizers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, are using the region to exert pressure on Europe without taking into account the interests of its residents. Party chairman Vadim Petrov told the Czech agency ČTK that residents of the region do not want to be used by Russia’s federal authorities.

Petrov said that residents of the region do not want a war with Europe and oppose being used by their federal government. He also noted that he was born in the Kaliningrad region and accused Moscow of making decisions on the region’s militarization without taking into account the opinion of the local community.

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According to the politician, residents of the region have their own Baltic identity. Participants in the action also mentioned reports of the possible further deployment of missile weaponry and economic problems related to sanctions.

Baltic Republican Party

Petrov called Russian authorities’ claims of a drone attack on a Baltic Fleet base a provocation. The Baltic Republican Party is a small regionalist movement associated with the Kaliningrad region. According to its activists, the movement now advocates the full independence of the so-called Baltic Republic.

The movement emerged in 1993, and in 2003 a court in Kaliningrad ordered its liquidation. Activists claim that it continued operating informally after that and has worked mainly outside Russia in recent years. According to the U.S. analytical center CEPA, a Russian court designated the movement an “extremist” organization in 2024, and it was later added to Russia’s list of terrorist organizations.

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